Kim Kardashian's naked tree photo causes uproar following Hurricane Harvey

Kim Kardashian West has posted a new naked photo of herself climbing a tree wearing only a pair of boots.

In the black-and-white snap, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the 36-year-old can be seen nude with her bare chest covered by two small black stars, with the post receiving over one million likes on Instagram.

Kardashian posted the photograph with the caption: "So honoured to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th."

Unfortunately for the star, her post has broken the internet – and not in a positive way.

Hundreds of the mother-of-two's fans took to social media to mock the media mogul and highlight her insensitivity of posting a photograph of herself climbing a tree following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in the US last month.

Others took umbrage with her nudity - yet again - with some fans asking her to 'put some clothes on'.

One Instagram user commented: 'Hurricane Irma causing havoc and people are talking about Kim K doing some d******* Tarzan impression. I hate this planet.'



Another wrote: 'You are a mum. This is just too much to be a good example to your kids. Dress up. Your body is the temple of God. Treat it like one.'

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Kim opened up about the confidence she feels from posing nude.

'If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I'm okay with it,' she said. 'That might not be appropriate for some people, and there's a time and a place.'

'There's certain things I'll show my kids and certain things I won't show my kids. But generally, I am okay with it. In moderation,' she added.

We don't have a problem with Kim's nudity, but posting a photograph of herself climbing a tree when thousands of Americans have been displaced from their homes following the devastating floods probably wasn't the wisest decision.