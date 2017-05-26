Kigali's cricket scene: How sport is helping Rwanda heal from genocide

Standing on the edge of this tree-fringed cricket field, you'd think it's a typical practice ground – albeit one that’s a little down at heel. Onlookers sit on pale green grass dotted with brown potholes, their legs sprawled as they watch a young batsman whack a ball to the boundary. The blue, hand-painted scoreboard is old and tired, with score placards that have to be manually changed. There are no floodlights or stadium seats; yet for all this, the pitch is playing host to cricketing royalty.

For cricket captain Eric Dusingizimana and his teammates on the national team, some of whom are applauding the latest play from the sidelines, this is their field too. It is the only one in Kigali, and although it belongs to the technical college (IPRC), it’s shared between teams. The field also bears a very heavy weight that has nothing to do with the hefty thwack of leather on willow: it is the very spot where thousands of people lost their lives in a massacre during the Rwandan genocide.

Eric Dusingizimana didn’t choose to play cricket because it was a popular sport at school (it wasn’t) or because it’s his country’s national sport (it’s not). For most Rwandan boys when he was growing up, the dream was to become a soccer star. But for Dusingizimana, it was the science behind cricket that piqued his interest: friction forces, collision and motion. He was captivated by the relationship between the sport and his studies, mathematics and physics. So he started playing a game that, although it’s been around for hundreds of years, was very new to him and his country. Dusingizimana proved to be good at it, too. After joining the Rwanda National Cricket Team in 2008, he went on to become captain, a title he still holds today.

The cricket scene only got going post-genocide in Rwanda (RCSF) More

It’s an unlikely tale of unlikely events that transpired around an unlikely sport in Rwanda. Despite cricket being among the most popular sports on earth, you’d have been hard-pressed to find a single cricket player in the country before 1994. Today, there are over 15,000, making it the fastest growing sport in Rwanda.

In 1994, post-genocide, the country was drowning in the aftermath of an immense, unfathomable tragedy. Rwanda yearned to heal - but how does a country begin to repair itself after a brutal massacre, when people were robbed of something essential: trust? Rwanda’s fast-growing cricket movement began when refugees started returning home from surrounding countries with a new skill – one that involved a bat, a ball and a whole lot of team spirit.

“What’s really interesting about cricket is the values it teaches people,” says Alby Shale, Founder and Project Director of the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation. “In Rwanda, trust was eradicated in 1994, but cricket has really helped rebuild it.” These days, Shale is involved in a whopping project to build Kigali’s first cricket stadium, set to be unveiled in October this year.

Cricket is being used as a social tool in Rwanda (RCSF) More

