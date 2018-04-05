Justin Bieber Reveals Full Tattoo Collection In Instagram Photo

Justin Bieber has insisted he has no regrets over his extensive body art, after revealing the full extent of his tattoo collection.

While The Biebs’ love of the ink has been no secret for many years now, recent paparazzi shots have proved that he’s taken things up a notch lately.

Sharing a shirtless photo on his Instagram to show off his newest tattoos in full, Justin explained that he is proud to have turned his body into “a canvas”.

He wrote: “If [tattoos] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!!”

Justin added: “Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN [sic].”

While the ‘Love Yourself’ singer has taken time out from the spotlight lately, he’s also been noticeably quieter on social media.

However, in recent weeks he’s become much more vocal, particularly on Instagram, sharing a number of posts over Easter, showing himself in various poses while sporting Easter Bunny sunglasses.

He also posted a more religious message about the celebration, writing (in an all-caps message): “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changes everything!”

Among Justin’s more recent additions to his tattoo collection are several religious symbols and messages, most notably the image of a church, covered by the phrase, “son of God”.

READ MORE: