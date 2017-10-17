Jack Whitehall says 'life flashed before my eyes' during high-speed crash with Freddie Flintoff

Jack Whitehall said he hurt his neck in a crash on A League Of Their Own - WireImage

Comedian Jack Whitehall said his "life flashed before my eyes" during a high-speed crash while filming A League Of Their Own.

Whitehall was racing against Freddie Flintoff in the current season of the Sky1 show when the former cricketer rammed the comedian's banger car into a wall at 70mph.

The comic said he hurt his neck in the crash but escaped serious injury.

“When we did banger racing, which is where you race round a track, I literally crashed into a wall. I mean I had a full-on car crash. I’m not overreacting," he told the Sun.

“We went round the track and Flintoff rammed my car into a wall. I was really quite injured. It did my neck in badly. It’s still not better, either. I have to see a chiropractor."

The crash happened at the beginning of the series but Whitehall said the footage was cut to make it look less serious.

"In the show, it’s edited and it will all look fun and silly but my life flashed before my eyes," he said.

“Honestly, it was bad. I couldn’t move my neck so for a moment, I thought it was worse."

Flintoff has been involved in a car crash before on the show, smashing a Citroen DS3 into a tree while racing against Jimmy Carr and Olympian Amy Williams.