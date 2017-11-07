Happy retirement, Andrea Pirlo: 12 times the midfield philosopher proved himself to be a cut above

Yesterday football waved goodbye to one of its most popular, and most admired, heroes - Reuters

Yesterday the footballing world was rocked by the retirement of one of its greatest icons, Andrea Pirlo. The Italian, beloved of football purists across the globe for his style and intelligence, both on and off the pitch, hung up his boots after New York City were knocked out of the MLS playoffs.

Stats and trophies rarely explain why a footballer becomes universally popular. Think of Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. Probably the best players in their respective positions over the past decade, with excellent stat sheets (apart from Ramos' penchant for a red card) and countless honours. Sure, they're both popular – but they both susceptible to being cast as pantomime villains. Ramos and Ronaldo are players we love to hate. Or even hate to love.

Pirlo, on the other hand, is universally popular. Yes, he's won trophies (two Champions Leagues, six Serie As, a World Cup in 2006) but it's about more than the garlands he wears around his neck. Pirlo's popularity is about his elegance, his positional sense, his metronomic passing. He was a conductor, pulling the strings of superb Milan, Juventus and Italy sides with apparent ease. At times it seemed he was doing nothing; his heat map would probably be a splodge somewhere near the centre circle. But his ability to create space for himself, and to pick the right pass, was second to none.

To see Pirlo on the football field was to see the antithesis of English football. Patience, intelligence and awareness rather than panic and brawn. And he's just as compelling off the field, mixing Italian GQ style with a poetic erudition. Can you imagine Wayne Rooney naming his autobiography I Think Therefore I Play?

Andrea Pirlo, the last of the footballing philosophers. As the football field waves goodbye to the midfield maestro, here's 12 reasons he proved himself to be the game's most popular son (and the owner of the best beard in town)...

1. He's effortlessly cool...

You have to be to do this at 2-1 in a European Championship penalty shootout, even if it's against England:

Pressure? What pressure? Writes Pirlo in his autobiography...

"I don't feel pressure. I don't give a toss about it. I spent the afternoon of Sunday, 9 July, 2006 in Berlin sleeping and playing the PlayStation. In the evening, I went out and won the World Cup."

2. ...And not just on the pitch

Yes, Pirlo looks incredible in a suit.

Credit: Venturelli More

3. He had football's best beard...

Just look at the man. He's like a more handsome Robert Pires.

Credit: Stuart Franklin/FIFA More

