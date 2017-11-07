Happy retirement, Andrea Pirlo: 12 times the midfield philosopher proved himself to be a cut above

Yesterday the footballing world was rocked by the retirement of one of its greatest icons, Andrea Pirlo. The Italian, beloved of football purists across the globe for his style and intelligence, both on and off the pitch, hung up his boots after New York City were knocked out of the MLS playoffs.
Stats and trophies rarely explain why a footballer becomes universally popular. Think of Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. Probably the best players in their respective positions over the past decade, with excellent stat sheets (apart from Ramos' penchant for a red card) and countless honours. Sure, they're both popular – but they both susceptible to being cast as pantomime villains. Ramos and Ronaldo are players we love to hate. Or even hate to love.
Pirlo, on the other hand, is universally popular. Yes, he's won trophies (two Champions Leagues, six Serie As, a World Cup in 2006) but it's about more than the garlands he wears around his neck. Pirlo's popularity is about his elegance, his positional sense, his metronomic passing. He was a conductor, pulling the strings of superb Milan, Juventus and Italy sides with apparent ease. At times it seemed he was doing nothing; his heat map would probably be a splodge somewhere near the centre circle. But his ability to create space for himself, and to pick the right pass, was second to none.
To see Pirlo on the football field was to see the antithesis of English football. Patience, intelligence and awareness rather than panic and brawn. And he's just as compelling off the field, mixing Italian GQ style with a poetic erudition. Can you imagine Wayne Rooney naming his autobiography I Think Therefore I Play?
Andrea Pirlo, the last of the footballing philosophers. As the football field waves goodbye to the midfield maestro, here's 12 reasons he proved himself to be the game's most popular son (and the owner of the best beard in town)...
1. He's effortlessly cool...
You have to be to do this at 2-1 in a European Championship penalty shootout, even if it's against England:
Pressure? What pressure? Writes Pirlo in his autobiography...
"I don't feel pressure. I don't give a toss about it. I spent the afternoon of Sunday, 9 July, 2006 in Berlin sleeping and playing the PlayStation. In the evening, I went out and won the World Cup."
2. ...And not just on the pitch
Yes, Pirlo looks incredible in a suit.
3. He had football's best beard...
Just look at the man. He's like a more handsome Robert Pires.
4. ...And possibly its best hair
5. He's football's last philosopher
Football has a long history of thinkers, usually handsome Europeans who tied their unique visions of football with endless memorable quotes. Think Johann Cruyff, Eric Cantona, Arsene Wenger and, er, Joey Barton?
Pirlo was among a dying breed, and his book, I Think Therefore I Play, is bursting with unforgettable lines.
"I lifted my eyes to the heavens and asked for help because if God exists, there's no way he's French. I took a long, intense breath. That breath was mine, but it could have been the manual worker who struggles to make it to the end of the month, the rich businessman who is a bit of a s***, the teacher, the student, the Italian expats who never left our side during the tournament, the well-to-do Milanese signora, the hooker on the street corner. In that moment, I was all of them. You won't believe me, but it was right in that very moment I understood what a great thing it is to be Italian. It's a truly priceless privilege."
6. His free kicks
Pirlo wasn't much of a goalscorer, but when he scored, it was usually beautiful.
7. He was the antithesis of the modern footballer
With pace, power and athleticism ever more important in football, Pirlo was a throwback to a slower time. His brain was his most potent weapon. And he used it wisely.
"I'm a bit of a wandering gypsy on the pitch. A midfielder continually on the lookout for an unspoilt corner where I can move freely just for a moment, without suffocating markers sticking to me like shadows. All I'm after is a few square metres to be myself. A space where I can continue to profess my creed: take the ball, give it to a team-mate, team-mate scores. It's called an assist and it's my way of spreading happiness."
8. From vintage midfielder to vintage wine
Pirlo improved with age, and he hopes his wine will too. Packing up his boots will allow Pirlo to spend more time on his vineyard. Bonne chance.
9. Look how he turns his lights off
10. We can all relate to his disdain for a pre-match warm-up
Writes Pirlo: "It's nothing but masturbation for conditioning coaches".
11. He's universally respected in football
And here what's been said of him:
Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon: "When Andrea told me that he was joining us, the first thing I thought was: 'God exists'."
Michael Cox, journalist: "Is he the best player of his generation? Not quite, but he is the most important."
Marcello Lippi, former Italy manager: "Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet."
Zbigniew Boniek, former Poland international: "To pass the ball to Andrea Pirlo is like to hide it in a safe."
12. He knows how to cry like a real man
Almost everyone was behind Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona. Alas, the Italian side were outclassed by Messi, Neymar and Suarez, with Pirlo isolated and ineffective.
His response at the final whistle echoed the clumps inside every man's throat, watching on from the comfort of our TV screens.
Retire In Peace, Andrea Pirlo. You will be sorely missed.