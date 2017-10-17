GT Sport review roundup | What the critics are saying

The release date for GT Sport differs from region to region, those in North America getting it a day earlier than those in Europe, and Japan getting it a day after that. As it's out now, reviews are coming in for the latest competitor for the racing crown in 2017. Some outlets are still going through the game, with many websites publishing their review-in-progresses, but there's enough criticism going around to get a feel for what to expect when GT Sport releases in the UK tomorrow.

One of the first reviews came from Eurogamer, written by Martin Robinson. Coming with a Eurogamer recommendation (the site's alternative to review scores), Robinson definitely enjoyed the game, but recognises that it's lost something from previous installments to the franchise. GT Sport is a much smaller game than the last entry to the series Gran Turismo 6, with the 162 cars available being "a mere fraction" of what was previously available. To compare GT Sport to Gran Turismo 6, purely on quantity, GT Sport "falls miserably flat."

Quality, not quantity, though, as Robinson quickly explains. Gran Turismo 6 had some older car models that just looked worse, degrading the experience, while GT Sport "feels premium throughout." It's this change from Gran Turismo having just an impossibly large number of cars to drive to a more focused experience that's the primary talking point of Robinson's review.

Gamesradar+'s review, from Justin Towell, focuses on a slightly different perspective. Rather than looking at the game's history within the Gran Turismo series, it more directly references the game's competition in Forza Motorsport 7, Project Cars 2, and others. Both Towell and Robinson praise the game's handling, with Towell viewing it as more punishing than Forza Motorsport 7, but easier and more "playable" than other driving sims.

"The cars are sure-footed and weighty, and feel like they have more grip than those of Forza 7. Indeed, the game is slightly easier to drive than all-out sims like Project Cars, Assetto Corsa, or Dirt Rally, but it will punish you much sooner than Forza 7 will. The way the vehicles react to kerbs is exemplary: you can ride them if you’re brave, but they’ll bite you hard if you misplace a wheel."

Both reviews make note of how the single-player campaign is limited, with the focus firmly on online, competitive racing, and both see it as being done well. The online multiplayer is a success, when it works, although Robinson does note there are some issues.

"The foundation is there for something special - though we'll have to wait until early next month, when online championships that join the daily races currently available go live, to see where exactly this is headed."

One aspect to GT Sport that Towell took more issue with is the game's reliability on online play, as "the game is essentially off-limits" when you're not connected to the game's servers. This is just one of a few issues that come together to make up the main gripes with the game, where it can "come across as po-faced" and sometimes lacks the reliablity in fps and fidelity for a convincing world.

