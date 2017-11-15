Gfinity Elite Series esports week 6 highlights | In the penultimate week of the regular season, the race for playoff spots is even more intense

At the Gfinity Arena in London, the Gfinity Elite Series is under way, a series of esports tournaments across three popular titles, where teams and individual players battle it out for glory and cash prizes. We're currently on week six of the current Gfinity Elite Series season, with competitors playing in the fighting game Street Fighter 5, the football-cum-driving game Rocket League, and the first-person team shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Given it's six weeks in, teams are growing their reputations and making a stand for certain positions on the podium. There's only one more week left in the tournament before the top teams move on to the semifinals, and so, in the middling tiers, things are getting very competitive. Given each game has a substantial prize pool, with a total £40,000 going to the winners for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series.

But on top of that, teams are vying for overall glory too: there's eight teams in the running across all three games, with performance in each adding up to an overall title. Teams haven't just got to come out on top in one game: their rosters for all three titles have got to be at the top of their game, not just focusing on one.

Here's everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 5, Rocket League, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive action from week six.

Street Fighter 5

Pitting players against each other in matches where the last person standing after a series of hand-to-hand fighting wins, Street Fighter 5 was, as always, a flashy affair, with the players involved always playing up their showmanship. It's arguably the best to watch for that reason: the players, six weeks in now, are confident and know where they stand. The results, though, show how these games were closer than the victors might make it seem.

Team Infused 2 - 4 Excel Esports

Endpoint 1 - 4 Epsilon Esports

Team Envy 3 - 4 Reason Gaming

Prophecy 4 -2 Method

Prophecy are now at the top of the leaderboard, only having lost one series so far. Team Envy and Team Infused both had a chance to keep up, but are now tied in first with two upsets, with Reason Gaming previously sat at the bottom of the table and still being able to take a game away from Team Envy. Next week, Team Envy have a challenging game against Prophecy, while Team Infused are are against Method. It's possible that, at the end of next week, we'll be seeing a three-way tie for first if Team Envy beat Prophecy and Team Infused win their games.

Rocket League

Showing off the skill required to pilot a flying rocket car in a game of football, Rocket League's weekly group play may not be over but it might feel that way, as the qualifying teams for the playoffs have already been decided. In a surprise to nobody, Reason Gaming kept up their perfect streak, and have finished this week 6-0 across the weeks so far.

Excel Esports 1 - 3 Endpoint

Epsilon Esports 3 - 1 Team Infused

Method 2 - 3 Team Envy

Reason Gaming 3 - 0 Prophecy

That means Reason Gaming, Endpoint, Method, and Prophecy have all qualified for the playoffs, although there's another week of play coming.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

With two teams of players, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive challenges them to wipe each other out and either plant or disarm a bomb. It's the most tense game at the Gfinity Elite Series, where mistakes are punished and great players shine: in each clip, we're seeing those players punishing others with quick kills and precise aiming. Two teams have now qualified for the playoffs, with Reason Gaming putting themselves in a good place to dominate the competition as a whole, across all three games.

Endpoint 16 - 14 Epsilon Esports

Prophecy 12 - 16 Team Infused

Team Envy 16 - 8 Excel Esports

Method 13 - 16 Reason Gaming

It's hard not to feel sorry for Epsilon Esports, who would be top of the table had they won against Endpoint. Similarly, Method are in a tough spot for next week, with four teams vying for two playoff spots: had they won this week, they'd be feeling comfortable in an already guaranteed spot heading into the final week of the groups.