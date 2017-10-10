I fight my mental health demons with my bare hands

I can’t remember exactly how old I was when depression first struck. My guess is that I was about 12-years old.

For years before, I'd suffered horrendous bullying at the hands, and feet, of a gang from my estate. Far worse than the physical assaults and torture was the mental torment of knowing there was no avoiding them. The regular beatings, name calling and hideous humiliations, to which I was constantly subjected, drained me of any sense of self-respect. As a young teenager, I began to immunise myself with cheap supermarket cider, gas and solvents.

I fell into a spiral of substance abuse and bouts of depression, the solvents physically damaging a brain already psychologically ravaged by anxiety. Those wounds have never properly healed; every so often, the black dog picks up my scent again and tracks me down. These days, I don’t try to hide from it behind a fog of addictive stimulants.

When I was 15, the puppy fat gave way to muscle and, of course, I started flexing them. I laid waste to my tormentors. But fighting was more than than just an outlet for all those years of humiliation; it became a reason for living. When I was fighting, nothing bothered me but the guy, or guys, I was scrapping with. It was as though the boxing ring – or the square of hay bales in a field – were off limits to those feelings of depression and worthlessness that dogged most of my waking hours.

Decca Heggie in action against Stephen Miller More

Of course, it helped that I was so good at fighting. I liked the way lads started looking up to me, or stepped aside when they saw me coming. After years of being considered a pathetic coward and feeling like one, my growing reputation as a hardcase gave me a rush.

Getting into fights wasn’t hard, not where I grew up anyway. You’d only have to cross paths with lads off the next estate, or from the other side of town, or just look at someone on a night out, and it could lead to a scrap. I can honestly say I never went out looking for a tear-up, apart from when I hunted down that gang of bullies one-by-one, but if some tough-nut got it into his head to try and take my scalp, I’d tear into him with my fists. (Occasionally, I'd call upon a solid, well-aimed head-butt – but never my feet. I’ve never been a ‘boot-boy’. Not my style. I fight to win, not to maim.)

I carry years of bullying into every fight. I remember the times I was tied to a tree, had cigarettes stubbed out on me, all the names I was called

Decca Heggie

Next thing you know, I was taking on doormen, until I finally got offered a job on the doors. As a bouncer I rarely had to get heavy-handed. I had a decent rep by then but was also good at talking to people' I'd learned how to calm a situation without having to get too tasty.

Read More