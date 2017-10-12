Football Manager 2018 | Release date, beta, new features and everything you need to know

It’s almost time to dust off the sheepskin and polish off your referee-baiting monologues. Football Manager 2018’s release date is closing in and the management sim’s developer Sports Interactive is starting to reveal its new features in earnest.

Football Manager is always a time-stealing wonder, as dugout dreamers take control of teams from every corner of the footballing world in an attempt to lead them to glory. It is a cornucopia of data, detail and drama, with each entry looking to improve its already comprehensive simulation. As such, SI take great care in detailing new features, even going so far as to simulate Brexit last year, and FM18 is no different. Even though release is just weeks away, only now are we starting to get a picture of what is new in the latest game. Here is everything we know so far.

When is Football Manager 2018 released?

FM18’s release date is 10 November 2017.

Is there a Football Manager 2018 beta?

Yes there is! If you pre-order Football Manager 2018 through the official site, you'll get access to a public beta "around two weeks" before the game launches on 10 November. It will be essentially the full game, although tweaks, improvements, and bugfixes will be constantly released as we rapidly approach Football Manager 2018's release day.

What devices is it on?

The full-fat version of Football Manager 2018 will be released on PC, Mac and Linux. The streamlined Football Manager Touch 2018 will also release on PC, Mac and Linux as well as on high-end iPads and Android tablets. The even more streamlined Football Manager Mobile 2018 will release on iOS and Android. All versions will be released on the same day for the first time.

How much will Football Manager 2018 cost?

FM18 will cost £37.99 while Football Manager Touch 2018 will cost £21.99. A price for Football Manager Movile 2018 is yet to be set.

FM18 new features

Sports Interactive are just starting to reveal the changes to Football Manager 2018. In a tongue-in-cheek video released last week, the developer answered some of the ‘rumoured’ features as Sky Sports would cover wanton transfer speculation. Goofy as the video was, there was some juicy info tucked into the gags.

The match engine is getting a significant overhaul, aided by the artists at SI’s Sega stablemate Creative Assembly. The Total War developer has vast experience in creating gorgeous strategic battlefields and there’s no reason that won’t transfer to the football pitch. This will be of particular interest to series veterans, who have been hankering after a proper revamp of the aging match engine. New motion capture and improved AI will form the bedrock of these changes.

There will be significant improvements in feedback from backroom staff, particularly in the area of sports scientists, which were featured last year but had little impact. It also looks that FM18 will address the vastly inflated transfer fees that have defined the past summer’s transfer window.

Dynamics

One of the key new features for FM18 will be team ‘dynamics’, a whole new module for your team management. Dynamics essentially refers to the happiness and harmony running through the squad. A new dedicated section will show you how the more intimate structure of your squad is working. It tells you who your most influential players are and if there are any personal concerns from individual players.

Dynamics will affect three major factors in team preparation. Match cohesion displays how in sync your players are on the pitch, with a higher rating improving players performance. Dressing room atmosphere reflects the squad’s overall mood, with the general contentment around the camp affecting players individual morale. A happy squad will also integrate new signings better… as long as they are the right character to fit in with the current group.

Managerial support, meanwhile, tells you how happy the playing staff are with you. Things like how long you have been at the club, your reputation and how you interact with your players all affect this rating.

Squad hierarchy is displayed in a type of pyramid, with ‘team leaders’ (captains and players that have been at the club a long time) at the top. Each layer that follows indicates a decreasing level of influence in the dressing room. Keep team leaders on side and they may stop other players turning against you. Upset them and, well, you might be looking at a dressing room revolt and a P45.

