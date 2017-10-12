Football Manager 2018 is getting a tactical revamp with pre-match briefings and a better interface

Continuing the series of videos documenting the changes coming to Football Manager 2018, Joe Thomlinson from Football Daily, a popular YouTube channel, is presenting the latest episode of Inside FM18 on the tactical revamp the game has undergone. The key part of this is that the way you interact with your team with regards to tactics has been overhauled, as the entire tactical interface has been improved.

One of the key changes is that you can now pin a smaller version of the tactics window to the side of your screen, meaning that you won't have to constantly swap between menus to check up on what your players have been doing and changing your tactics accordingly.

This also comes in to play with new pre-match briefings, where you can go through upcoming strategy and tactics with the team. This means you're able to explain changes that can be made to your typical tactics based on recent performing or upcoming opponents. Here, you're also able to get feedback from the players on your tactical choices before the game actually starts.

To give you more options, there's also a new interface for showing weak points in your formation, enhanced by the new dynamics systems in play for this entry to the series. There's new roles on the field, too, like the Mezzala and the Segundo Volante.

Finally, the player and team instructions have some new options too, giving you more options when deciding on team tactics, plus more variations available in the set piece creators for practicing and preparing for free kicks. Overall, the goal is to make it easier to get to grips with the tactical interfaces without giving up complexity.

Football Manager 2018 is coming out on 10 November, but it's also getting a beta for those who pre-order. That will get you access to essentially the full game around 2 weeks before its final release date, so you can get to grips with these changes before everyone else.