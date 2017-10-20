Football Manager 2018 is getting match day improvements and cutscenes before each game

As a part of the many updates that Football Manager 2018 is getting, the parts to the game relating to match day itself are getting a bit of an overhaul. Following on from the teasing of things like the new engine to the recent series of videos on aspects like the tactical overhaul this year's entry is getting, the latest Inside FM18 video is showing off the new match day experience.

The series of decisions you'll make and the general interface around it have all changed. First up is integration with scouting reports, league table, and upcoming games into the match preview. This means you'll be able to use that information to make a choice on how to select your team if you've not checked those before moving on to match day.

Previously mentioned in the tactical overhaul is the tactics meeting, which happens either the evening before, or on the day of a match, where you can decide upon tactics for the team. Past those menus, you'll be getting on to something all new for Football Manager 2018: cutscenes.

These are small 3D videos that start a game off showing off the teams, either leaving the tunnel or training. There's some secrets alongside the cutscenes, apparently, but we don't know what they are - perhaps watching the opposing manager getting sent off for complaining about a foul?

Similarly to how they're presented for TV, team sheets are now animated for each game, with each team's players shown in formation. The team talk is the final bit of preparation before the game, with more contextual options now available when talking to both the team as a whole, or individually.

There's a lot more changes coming in the form of a different interface during games. Coupled with the new graphics engine, the menus for making changes in the middle of a game are cleaner, with some more options regarding watching individual player statistics and how to shout at your players.

In the trailer, there's a good look at the new graphics engine, showing the improved player models, stadiums, and more, with a focus on this update giving capability for further improvements as Football Manager moves on into the future. The full trailer details everything new, from new motion capture to AI changes.

Football Manager 2018 comes out on November 10, with a beta available for those who pre-order expected about two weeks before launch. That beta gives access to the almost complete but ultimately unfinished game early.