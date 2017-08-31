Fly like superman on the world's longest zip line

Thrill seekers now have the chance to be a real life superhero by launching themselves on the world’s longest zip line.

From December mere mortals will be able to “fly” over the desert in the UAE.

The line starts from the highest point in the Emirates, the peak of the Jebel Jais mountain. It will be longer than 28 football pitches, more than three times the height of of Dubai’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa.

Participants will be attached with harnesses to the seven-tonne cable in a face-down position. Age is no barrier to soaring through the sky as the zip line will be open to all ages, provided you meet the required minimum weight of 35kg and the maximum weight of 150kg, and a minimum height of 120cm.

The as yet un-named line will launch from 1,934m above sea level and speeds will range from 55 to 80 miles per hour along the line.

It looks set to beat current the record holder for the world’s longest zip line, “The Monster” in Toro Verde's adventure park in Puerto Rico, which is 2,530m long.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, which develops the Emirates' tourism infrastructure, said: “This zip line will be like no other experience out there. Once harnessed to the zip line in a horizontal superhero position, participants will soar through the sky as if they’re a bird. It’s the closest you can get to the experience of flying.

“The flight will take them to a suspended landing platform where they will be transferred to a second line to complete their journey back to the ground. In its first phase of operations, the zip line will be able to accommodate 250 people a day, that’s 100,000 in a year. Nothing like this exists in the world – let alone in this region.”