Five exercises to get you ready for the slopes this winter - from an Olympic snowboarder

Forget the summer bikini body – now it’s nearly winter, we all know that’s long forgotten. The snow has started to fall and it’s all about getting fit for the slopes, building up strength, being mobile and ready for the season ahead so you can make the most of the time you have on your skis or snowboard this winter.

It’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the past few months ahead of the first competition of the season in Europe.

This weekend I’ll be competing in the Big Air World Cup in Milan, and with less than 100 days until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, it’s never been more important for me to be in the best shape for the slopes. For me, that means being versatile and adaptable to any conditions.

Skiing and snowboarding are really a mixture of components when it comes to fitness. No matter at what level you enjoy the sport, it’s about being as ready as you can be to charge the course or the piste.

This means a really great all-body workout plan that not only gets you ready for the slopes but also puts in the best shape of your life.

My top five exercises

1. Best for balance

BOSU balls

Aimee on the BOSU ball at Core Collective in London

Single leg balance work on a BOSU ball or balance trainer is great for glute (bottom) activation and stabilising all those small muscles in your ankles. I do a variety of movements on the BOSU as part of my warm-up before a lower body session in the gym.

It’s all about moving your body around the BOSU and challenging your stability, not only through your lower body but also your core. This one's tough – have fun with it and try it as part of your warm-up in the gym, and you will be surprised how much it works your strength as well as stability.

2. Best for your bottom

Glute band exercises

It doesn’t matter if it’s summer or winter, I always incorporate a series of glute band exercises into every specific training session or warm-up. With the band around your thighs or ankles there are lots of quick exercises you can do to prepare your body to perform, resisting big landings and powering through those deep powder turns.

I find that this type of activation helps prevent those nigglesome injuries throughout the winter. Having strong and active glutes protects your knees and hamstrings on impact. Enjoy this video I made in Switzerland of some of my specific favourite exercises.

3. Best for power

Jump squats

Slopestyle and Big Air snowboarding and skiing are explosive sports and require extreme power output when you’re performing a trick off a jump or on a rail feature. If you’re planning on taking it to the next level and you want to try that first ollie or jump, you’ve got to be nimble, and light on your feet.

Aimee showing the perfect balance in a pistol squat

