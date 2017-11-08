FIFA 18 Ultimate Team TOTW 8 | Barcelona star Alcacer and 3 English players improved this week

We're a couple of months into FIFA 18's Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW) system now, and there have been a few big weeks already. Each week, 23 players from around the world are given improved stats to reflect their performance over the last week, available in the game for just one week and disappearing forever afterwards (unless the player can have a similarly spectacular week at another point in the season).

This month, for the second Team of the Week in the November, there's a pretty good array of players to seek out, from all around the globe. We've got their new total score on the right, with how much it has changed from normal in the brackets alongside it - that's the best indicator of who has done the best, but you'll also want to be watching out for who fits into your team for chemistry. Having a team of players from all sorts of different countries will negatively impact your chemistry: try to get a collection from one country.

Without further ado, here's this week's Team of the Week for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the FUT web app:

Barcolona star Paco Alcacer has done this week, and we've had one the greatest percentage boosts ever in the form of Berisha, who plays for Austrian club LASK Linz. He's gone up from a low-scoring 56 to a whopping 66 this week.

There's three English players, two Spanish players, and a couple of German players too this week - if you're looking to improve your chemistry in the team, they might be great to pick up together.

This TOTW goes live at 6pm UK time today, November 8, and is available for one week. Last week's TOTW is still available until 6pm, at which point we'll roll over on to TOTW 8. For some tips on how to get the most out of FIFA Ultimate Team, our guide has some great advice!