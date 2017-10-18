FIFA 18 Ultimate Team TOTW 5 | De Gea and Thiago get small but meaningful boosts

Another week, another Team of the Week in FUT for you to peruse, like a catalogue of disembodied heads for you to flick through. This team of the week starts today, October 18, at 6:00 pm, and runs until October 25, ending at 6:00 pm then on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and the FUT web app.

FIFA Ultimate Team | Team of the Week 5 More

There's a lot of smaller incremental boosts this week, with folks like De Gea just getting bumped up 1, further into the 90s, and Thiago getting incredibly close to a 90 score himself, topping out at 89 for this week. Given the limited pool of keepers in general, De Gea is going to be a hot card this week, we think.

There's only one 10 given out this week, so congratulations to Luke Berry for his performance this week! He's shot up from an average 65 to a really impressive 75, meaning this week might be a good to improve chemistry between your English players with his presence.

FIFA 18 Where to Buy More

For more tips on how to get the most out of your FIFA Ultimate Team, our guide to building a squad and getting more coins should help. It should give some helpful advice on working out which of these players will fit into your team, and who you need to be looking out for.

More stats on each player are available on Twitter, where the scores were initially announced.