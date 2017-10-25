FIFA 18 Ultimate Team TOTW 6 | Alexis Sánchez gets to 90, with Iniesta close behind

The FIFA 18 Team of the Week is back once again, giving you an opportunity to pick some improved players in this short period. For the next week, there's going to be a few extra points on each of these players, giving you a chance to pick up a new player for your squad who, previously, just might not have been good enough to pick over other options. It's all based on the players' performance this past week in the real world, so congratulations to all of these players on their results!

There's a few players here that, prior to this week's TOTW results, weren't really what you might be looking for for your team. With Ilsinho getting +9, and Tom Müller getting +10 for their In Forms, they're doing pretty well for themselves.

On the higher end of this week's list, Alexis Sánchez has hit 90, with both Iniesta and Samir Handanović hot on his tail with a score of 88. Simen Juklerød definitely needs a mention though: typically, he's a pretty common, average 60, but with 10 added on he's at a strong 70.

This Team of the Week, as always, starts at 6:00 pm on the Wednesday, which is today, and runs for a week, until November 1, when next week's team will be revealed and released at, you guessed it, 6:00 pm. It's for all platforms, too, so you can get these same players on Xbox One, PC, PS4, or the FUT web app. Get these players while you can!