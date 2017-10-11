FIFA 18 Team of the Week 4 | TOTW features Lewandowski at the top

FIFA 18's out now, so the FUT Team of the Week (TOTW) is becoming a regular feature. If you want to stay on top of the game, these are the players you'll be wanting to draw over the next week on PS4, PC, Xbox One, or the FUT web app.

The highest rated player here is by far Robert Lewandowski, who's managed to rack up 92 overall rating for this week. If you're looking for a star Polish player for your team's chemistry, you better hope he drops this week.

Also doing incredibly well this week is Ben Whiteman, Júnior Negão, and Roy O'Donovan, who have all seen 10 added to their overall ratings, putting them up with the likes of some of the best players in FIFA Ultimate Team.

In case you need some tips on how to get the most out of your team, collect some coins, or just generally see yourself winning more games, our FIFA 18 FUT guide covers everything in FUT, from the basics to a collection of the highest ranked players you can find in the game.

The exact stats for each player can be found on Twitter, in case you want to really get in-depth on how each of the players in this TOTW are doing, and where their strengths and weaknesses lie. These cards go live at 6:00pm BST, and will be available for exactly one week, at which point a new TOTW will be selected for 6:00pm BST on 18 October.