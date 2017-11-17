Everything you need to know about Moira, the latest support for Overwatch | Abilities, skins, guide

One of the many announcements made at BlizzCon 2017 was that Overwatch would be getting a new support: Moira. In Overwatch, teams choose heroes to play as, each with their own unique weapons and abilities. Some are Offense heroes, dealing a huge amount of damage, while others can be Tanks, made to protect allies. As a support, Moira is focused on helping her allies with healing abilities.

Using them, she must help her allies kill the enemy team and take objectives to win - Overwatch is a competitive online shooter, meaning players face off against other players from around the world in matches. There's a lot of pride in winning, as well as in-game rewards, so being able to play the new hero well will give you a new way to ensure you're winning as much as possible.

A genius genetic scientist, Moira can manipulate DNA at a cellular level with her research, using biotic energy to heal allies and damage opponents, stealing their own life for herself. She's a surprisingly mobile support hero, with a healing output to rival that of fellow support Mercy. We've given her a shot, and so here's everything we think you need to know about Moira, Overwatch's latest support.

Coalescence is visually distinguishable because it's both yellow, the colour of her healing, and purple, the colour of her damage.

Moira's weapons and abilities are, for the most part, pretty simple. Biotic Grasp forces players to alternate between healing and dealing damage as she will, otherwise, run out of energy. Biotic Orb, then, is typically a perfect ability for a co-ordinated push: it has a rather large area of effect, surprisingly so, so firing it as a healing orb through the team as they run forward can keep them alive. Its damaging decay effect, on the other hand, can be useful for killing enemies who are hiding inside somewhere but is otherwise not as useful.

Fade is then Moira's escape, her way to get out of damage. It makes her immune to damage for a brief period, on top of giving her mobility: it's almost certainly one of the strongest abilities in the game.

Coalescence, finally, is Moira's ultimate ability, and is very much the kind of ultimate that can either do incredibly well, or get you killed. That's because it locks Moira in place as she fires a huge beam, passing through other heroes and any barriers the enemy team puts up. For allies, it heals, and for enemies, it damages - being able to line it up through both your team and the enemy is how to get the most out of it.

