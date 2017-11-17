Everything you need to know about Moira, the latest support for Overwatch | Abilities, skins, guide

One of the many announcements made at BlizzCon 2017 was that Overwatch would be getting a new support: Moira. In Overwatch, teams choose heroes to play as, each with their own unique weapons and abilities. Some are Offense heroes, dealing a huge amount of damage, while others can be Tanks, made to protect allies. As a support, Moira is focused on helping her allies with healing abilities.
Using them, she must help her allies kill the enemy team and take objectives to win - Overwatch is a competitive online shooter, meaning players face off against other players from around the world in matches. There's a lot of pride in winning, as well as in-game rewards, so being able to play the new hero well will give you a new way to ensure you're winning as much as possible.
A genius genetic scientist, Moira can manipulate DNA at a cellular level with her research, using biotic energy to heal allies and damage opponents, stealing their own life for herself. She's a surprisingly mobile support hero, with a healing output to rival that of fellow support Mercy. We've given her a shot, and so here's everything we think you need to know about Moira, Overwatch's latest support.
Moira's weapons and abilities are, for the most part, pretty simple. Biotic Grasp forces players to alternate between healing and dealing damage as she will, otherwise, run out of energy. Biotic Orb, then, is typically a perfect ability for a co-ordinated push: it has a rather large area of effect, surprisingly so, so firing it as a healing orb through the team as they run forward can keep them alive. Its damaging decay effect, on the other hand, can be useful for killing enemies who are hiding inside somewhere but is otherwise not as useful.
Fade is then Moira's escape, her way to get out of damage. It makes her immune to damage for a brief period, on top of giving her mobility: it's almost certainly one of the strongest abilities in the game.
Coalescence, finally, is Moira's ultimate ability, and is very much the kind of ultimate that can either do incredibly well, or get you killed. That's because it locks Moira in place as she fires a huge beam, passing through other heroes and any barriers the enemy team puts up. For allies, it heals, and for enemies, it damages - being able to line it up through both your team and the enemy is how to get the most out of it.
How to play as and with Moira
Moira is very much a team-based support. Unlike a hero like Ana, who will typically only be able to heal one or two members of her team at a time, Moira excels at ensuring everyone is getting topped up with healing. Being able to play around that is the key to being truly successful as her.
This does, however, mean she needs a lot of teamwork to truly excel. If a team sticks together, Moira will find herself doing great work, but if not, it will probably be a struggle. Imagine a corridor: here, Moira can use her Biotic Orb to heal all of her team at once, as they can both crowd together and run along with it, at a similar speed. As soon as they leave the hypothetical corridor, though, spreading out means Moira will no longer be able to have as much impact. It's the same story for when Moira should be using Coalescence.
Her damage output isn't that high, either. Despite being able to sap health and it sounding like a great way to deal damage, it's mostly there for Moira to heal herself and regain some biotic energy to heal allies. To make the most out of her, the aim is to use it just when you're being protected by allies and desperately need more biotic energy, unable to wait for it to regenerate.
If you're not playing as Moira, but have one on your team: group up when you need to be healed. It means Moira can use her healing more effectively and efficiently, and try to co-ordinate the team together to attack the enemy as one big group, rather than running off to one side.
How to play against Moira
The first thing to do against Moira is try to split up her team. It's nigh impossible to out damage her healing if she's able to heal her entire team with both Biotic Grasp and Biotic Orb. Instead, try to attack from certain directions to pull enemies away from each other, or use displacing abilities to more directly move the enemy.
When Moira's likely to be using her ultimate ability, try not to let her line up her laser with both you and her allies, move unpredictably and at angles so that she either can't line it up or must put herself in danger to (at which point, you or a teammate should punish her for it).