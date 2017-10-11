Eminem attacks 'kamikaze, orange' Donald Trump in scathing freestyle rap

Eminem has launched a blistering attack on ‘kamikaze’ Donald Trump in a freestyle rap aired at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The American rapper called Trump a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” in a brutal verbal attack on the US president.

In the rap, Eminem criticises the president over his nuclear brinkmanship with North Korea, his ongoing row with some of the NFL’s biggest stars and racial tensions in the US.

“Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic for, 'cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange,” he raps, in reference to The Thing from Marvel comic the Fantastic Four.

In another line, he references rising nuclear tensions: “We better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for s--t to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops.”

He also refers to Mr Trump’s explosive Twitter arguments, rapping: “This is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada.

“All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Later he adds: “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against …” and “he cannot withstand the facts we’re not afraid of Trump.”

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the trend of not standing for the national anthem before games, in protest over perceived racial injustice and police brutality, tweeted in response: “I appreciate you Eminem.”

The White House is yet to comment on the rap.