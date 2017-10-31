Ellie Simmonds: How my round-the-world gap year taught me who I really am

Ellie Simmonds, the Paralympic gold medalist, took a solo trip around the world which tested her spirit and helped her realise how life after swimming might be

I love airports. The moment I step into one, I know that I’m off on an adventure. Usually, I’m on my way to compete; for the majority of my 22-year life, I’ve been focused on my swimming routine: waking at 5.30am to swim from 6am until 8am, going straight to school until 3pm, and then directly back to the pool to train from 3.30pm-5.30pm.

Through swimming, I get to go to loads of amazing places, but I normally see the hotel, the airport and the swimming pool. Maybe I’ll get one day afterwards, so I can cram things in – but normally there’s a night out after a games, so most people are a bit hungover.

Just over a year ago, right after the Rio Paralympics, I packed my bag for a different type of trip. I wanted to get away, to be a normal 21-year-old and wake up and think: “What shall I do today?”

I visited nine countries over the course of the year, working and backpacking, mainly alone, but also meeting up with friends. Looking back, a few themes emerge.

First, I’m so often visiting places as an ambassador for Paralympics GB, and I’m really proud of that. But I didn’t feel like I was representing anyone when I was away; I was just Ellie, not Ellie the swimmer, and, to my surprise, that gave me huge confidence.

The other thing I’ve figured out is that I love working with children. Working with Sainsbury’s, which has just renewed its partnership with the British Paralympic Association, on the Get Active campaign, I visit a lot of primary schools, and I always have so much fun – I love the energy, being with the kids, helping them figure out how sport can increase their confidence. Visiting schools everywhere from Cape Town to Shanghai over the past year, and meeting children everywhere I went, I realised that I have something to bring to teaching. There’s so much pressure on children – from social media, from their peers, from their parents – telling them what they should look like, how they should feel about things.

Once I retire, I’d love to go to university and become a primary schoolteacher – I especially like Year 3 and Year 4. I’d like to guide children in accepting who they are, to be comfortable and not try to change themselves. In a decade or so, come September, your child or grandchild might walk into a classroom and get me as their teacher. And what a wonderful journey that will be for all of us. But first, I’m training for Tokyo 2020 and reflecting on the most important experiences of my travels.

1. The search for independence

The first thing that happened on my gap year was I was upgraded – so much for being anonymous. The charming BA flight attendants recognised me and moved me to first class for my flight from London to San Francisco. I would have been embarrassed, but it was awfully nice there – though I was jolted back to reality with a trip through US border control.

Over my week in San Francisco, I just walked and spent my days people-watching. One day in a diner, a woman sat down and started telling me all about her son, who had just been jailed.

This is one of the privileges of being a traveller: paradoxically, your outsider status gains you access into people’s lives; my Birmingham accent gave her a sense of privacy that she might not have had with a neighbour.

2. Going back to Beijing

