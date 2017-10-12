Eight things no one tells you before you become a pro wrestler

You don't have to be a pro wrestler to appreciate the rush of entering the ring. Like monster truck rallies or destruction derbies, wrestling matches are ground-shaking events filled with electric guitar shredding and bright flashing lights, built on foundations of pure adrenaline and devoted fandom.

Imagine, for example, hearing the roar of the crowd as you step out into the the middle of Madison Square Garden to fight for the WWE Raw tag team title against wrestling legends John Cena and Roman Reigns. Picture John Cena cutting your promo music just as you're beginning to whip the crowd up into a frenzy, storming out to meet you, surrounded by 15,000 euphoric fans.

This is just one of the "very cool" experiences lived by wrestling sensations Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, more commonly known as the Good Brothers, or simply Gallows & Anderson. It took years of graft wrestling across the U.S, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria and the U.K for the pair to make it to the dizzy heights of the big time, but they've now earned their place on the WWE roster. Only this week, they were made into video game characters on the new WWE Raw 2k18 game.

Computer graphics, yes, they really do look that imposing in real life

The duo made their names separately, in various independent wrestling circles, but were first paired up as part of the smaller professional wrestling circuit New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They became Raw Tag Team Champions, and joined sports entertainment powerhouse WWE in February of 2016.

We caught up with them to find out everything they've discovered on their wrestling journey (and managed to avoid being bodyslammed in the process.)

1. You'll never forget (the lack of air conditioning) where you come from

Anderson: "If you want to make it to the top of the world in any profession then you have to be willing to put the work in and attack it. Complacency is not going to get you into the WWE. We both knew what we wanted to do and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

"I have a wrestling school in South of Atlanta, Georgia, and I refuse to put air conditioning in there. The guys complain all the time but I started out in a barn without air conditioning so that’s the way it’s going to be. You’ve got to work your way through it."

Gallows: "This is corny to say but since I was eight years old I’ve been obsessed with being a WWE performer, and dreams do come true."

2. You can't plan for everything - especially in the early days

Anderson: "I was at Richwood Flea Market in Kentucky, wrestling outside on the ground. I was on the apron, about to go in the ring, when a guy was coming to flip me in the ring. He pushed the rope, it broke and I fell on the back of my head. I got up and finished the match with two ropes. You don’t plan that. There were about 35 or 40 people watching. That’s the kind of stuff you’ve got to do if you want to get [to the top]."

