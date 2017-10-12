Eight things no one tells you before you become a pro wrestler

You don't have to be a pro wrestler to appreciate the rush of entering the ring. Like monster truck rallies or destruction derbies, wrestling matches are ground-shaking events filled with electric guitar shredding and bright flashing lights, built on foundations of pure adrenaline and devoted fandom.
Imagine, for example, hearing the roar of the crowd as you step out into the the middle of Madison Square Garden to fight for the WWE Raw tag team title against wrestling legends John Cena and Roman Reigns. Picture John Cena cutting your promo music just as you're beginning to whip the crowd up into a frenzy, storming out to meet you, surrounded by 15,000 euphoric fans.
This is just one of the "very cool" experiences lived by wrestling sensations Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, more commonly known as the Good Brothers, or simply Gallows & Anderson. It took years of graft wrestling across the U.S, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria and the U.K for the pair to make it to the dizzy heights of the big time, but they've now earned their place on the WWE roster. Only this week, they were made into video game characters on the new WWE Raw 2k18 game.
The duo made their names separately, in various independent wrestling circles, but were first paired up as part of the smaller professional wrestling circuit New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They became Raw Tag Team Champions, and joined sports entertainment powerhouse WWE in February of 2016.
We caught up with them to find out everything they've discovered on their wrestling journey (and managed to avoid being bodyslammed in the process.)
1. You'll never forget (the lack of air conditioning) where you come from
Anderson: "If you want to make it to the top of the world in any profession then you have to be willing to put the work in and attack it. Complacency is not going to get you into the WWE. We both knew what we wanted to do and wouldn’t take no for an answer.
"I have a wrestling school in South of Atlanta, Georgia, and I refuse to put air conditioning in there. The guys complain all the time but I started out in a barn without air conditioning so that’s the way it’s going to be. You’ve got to work your way through it."
Gallows: "This is corny to say but since I was eight years old I’ve been obsessed with being a WWE performer, and dreams do come true."
2. You can't plan for everything - especially in the early days
Anderson: "I was at Richwood Flea Market in Kentucky, wrestling outside on the ground. I was on the apron, about to go in the ring, when a guy was coming to flip me in the ring. He pushed the rope, it broke and I fell on the back of my head. I got up and finished the match with two ropes. You don’t plan that. There were about 35 or 40 people watching. That’s the kind of stuff you’ve got to do if you want to get [to the top]."
3. You might be held at gun point
Gallows: "I was held at gun point in Nigeria promoting a wrestling tour. I thought I was going to get shot at the Lagos airport for jacking up a promoter because he didn’t have all of our money. I had left WWE, still a young guy in my 20s. I was genuinely frightened that I was going to be killed!"
4. You have to transport yourselves between matches - but it's a riot
Gallows: "Give us a car and 300 miles and we’re good to go. We do Stone Cold Steve Austin impressions for 7 hours. A.J Styles used to take his headphones out, laugh for about 20 minutes, put them back on. He'd take em off about an hour and a half later and be like ‘you guys are still freakin’ talking like Stone Cold!?’
Anderson: "You don’t even have to give us any beverages or anything. We’ll just entertain each other."
5. You'll achieve immortality by being made into video game characters
Gallows: "It’s really fun to play with yourself."
Anderson: "There's nothing cooler. He’s on a world tour, playing with himself all over the world."
Gallows: "But seriously, it is amazing. Our sons to get to beat us up [on the game]. When people come over they want to show them that their dad is in a video game."
6. Fans might turn up at your house
Gallows:"The people who dig us are fairly similar to us. There are no bigger fans in the world than in the WWE Universe."
Anderson: "Yeah, our fans are cool. One time though I was walking back to my truck after we debuted; I had had like 6 months with WWE. A guy drives by and rolled his window down. I go, ‘sup!’ and he goes, ‘man, you really do live here’. I go, ‘oh man, can you not tell anybody that?’"
Gallows:"‘Can you get out of my driveway? That would be great!’"
7. You might get mixed up with other wrestlers...
Gallows: "One time I was at a gas station in Georgia and I was putting gas in my big, sweet truck. This big jacked up pick-up truck pulls up and a guy jumps out. I think we’re about to go to blows, when he goes: 'I thought you was Goldberg!' Then he got in his truck and sped away. I guess that’s the footprint that the WWE has."
8. ...but everyone will know you're a wrestler
Gallows: "I think we wear it well, because I don’t exactly look like a choirboy. If they’re not members of the WWE Universe and big sports entertainment fans, but see us walking through the airport, they know that we’re something, that we’re somebody. Like, ‘there’s something a little different about these brothers right here.’"
Anderson: "When we used to work in Japan, we’d tell people that 'we work for New Japan, it’s like WWE' and they’d go ‘oh, ok, cool’. Now we can just say we work for WWE."
Gallows: "The WWE comparison would be [the equivalent of] ‘hey, I need a Kleenex’ [to mean tissue]. You want wrestling? You want WWE."
