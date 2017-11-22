Depression and anxiety are increasing among farmers and we need to do more to help

From Country Living UK

As the days grow shorter and weather colder, many people are prone to feeling a little blue. But farmers, who work long, lonely hours with little rest-bite, are particularly vulnerable to visits from the black dog.

A new US study has revealed a correlation between crop prices and the mental health of farmers, the findings of which suggest we need to do more to ensure the wellbeing of farming industry workers.

Crop prices have been steadily declining since 2012, leading experts to believe farmers are increasingly at risk of depression. Research conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012 revealed farmers were the group with the highest rates of suicide.

In the UK alone, on average, one farmer tragically commits suicide every week, so this research is a cause for concern on both sides of the Atlantic.

Why are farmers at higher risk?

With flooding, disease and poor crop yields, the struggles of the farming community have been well documented in recent years. But often farmers must deal with the stress, financial pressure and difficult working conditions alone – often with little human contact for days on end – leading to feelings of isolation.

Farmers tend to be male – and studies have shown that men are far less likely to discuss personal issues and more often suffer in silence. What's more, a US study by the National Institutes of Health also suggested that use of pesticides, which can be inhaled and absorbed through skin when used on crops, is linked to an increased risk of depression.

What you can do...

Across the country there are many organisations dedicated to tackling depression and supporting farmers. If you're affected by any of the issues discussed, visit one of these websites for further advice and support.

The Farming Community Network - The FCN runs a confidential national helpline open every day from 7am to 11pm.

Mind - Mind provides millions of people struggling with their mental health with support and advice

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution - this welfare charity is devoted to supporting farming families - offering financial support to those facing hardship.

Papyrus - this mental health charity specialises in the prevention of young suicide, delivering awareness and prevention training.

