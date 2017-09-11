Cycling to work: Seven things no-one tells you when you start commuting on a bicycle

Beware of the MAMILs*

Some of your fellow cyclists will behave as though they’re competing in the Tour de France. They're easy to spot: look out for blokes on bikes made out of carbon fibre, titanium or other exotic substances, clad head to toe in Lycra, expensive shades and cleats (shoes which clip themselves into their pedals that involve a lot of frantic clicking into place as they set off). These chaps ride as fast as they possibly can under all circumstances, treat being overtaken as a personal affront and will always swerve just in front of you when you come to a stop at traffic lights, cos they’re going to get away quicker than you, see? They also tailgate each other (and you) the way the pros do on the telly, with their front wheel almost touching the rear wheel of the bike in front to take advantage of the aerodynamic benefit, and totally disregard the possibility the person in front might need to stop suddenly if someone steps off a pavement, or a car door opens. They’re probably using Strava (an app that tells them how fast they’re going compared to everyone else who uses it) and are almost certainly compensating for deep-seated inadequacies elsewhere in their lives.

*Middle-Aged Men In Lycra

Don't buy a hybrid

If you're commuting any sort of distance and want to do it quickly, you don't have to commit yourself to a flimsy-feeling speed machine with tyres so thin they’re barely there at all. A whole generation of bikes designed for or inspired by cyclocross - a kind of cross-country 'road' racing - offer similar ruggedness and stability to hybrid bikes, but are a lot quicker. Having spent years on my much-loved BMC Alpinechallenge flat-bar hybrid only for it to be stolen, I replaced it with a Ribble CGR and now wish I'd done so years ago. It’s just as comfortable and solid as the BMC was during the eight miles of my journey over kerbs and potholes on cycle track barely worthy of the name, but absolutely flies along as soon as I get to open road - the BMC was no slouch but was 5-10 minutes slower over my 15-mile ride in. And I haven't had to give up the hydraulic disc brakes I came to know, love and rely on to avert disaster at the last second, because unlike road bikes, which mainly stick to old-fashioned brake blocks, the CGR has them too.

There's no such thing as 'puncture-proof'

There’s a whole industry of companies claiming they can save you the pain and misery caused by punctures - but don’t believe a word of it. Puncture-proof tyres - even the mighty Schwalbe Marathon Pluses - are pretty good, but you still get punctures occasionally, and the tyres are then almost impossible to get off the wheel and back on again in order to replace the inner tube. Especially when it's chucking it down, you're already late home and people walking past are eyeing you with a mixture of pity and contempt. There are companies offering solid tyres, which - as they don’t have air in them - are impossible to puncture: but they transmit the road noise into the wheel, and eventually a spoke will give out, which is even more difficult to deal with in the middle of a commute home than a puncture. Getting good at changing tyres, and replacing them before they wear out, is probably the best way to minimise the pain. But don’t be seduced by the army of corporate puncture alchemists promising you they can eradicate them with their product. They can’t.

