My car crash interview with Garry Kasparov

There's only one way to describe my interview with retired chess great, and my personal hero, Garry Kasparov. It was a car crash.

Quite literally. About an hour before we were due to meet last week, I got a call from a slightly flustered PR to inform me that Garry had been involved in a shunt in east London and was now in A&E.

"A&E?" I said, trying to process the information. "Is he alright?"

Now, I have a confession here. I've waited all my adult life to interview Garry Kasparov, the man who reigned supreme in the chess world from 1986 until his retirement in 2005. But I've also spent my entire career as a news journalist. In my head, compassion was competing with excitement. Had I just chanced upon an incredible scoop?

Alas – sorry, thankfully – I learned that yes, Kasparov was going to be fine, though he'd suffered a nasty bang on the head in the taxi journey from the airport and was now waiting to be seen by medics. "You know what A&E departments are like," said the PR. "He might be there a while."

We rearranged for the next day

It's impossible to overstate the impact Garry Kasparov had on the chess world. He's the big daddy, the living legend; the idol who legions of club players – myself included – tried to emulate.

Born in Baku in Azerbaijan in 1963, his assault on the chess world started at the age of just ten, when he entered an elite school. Two years later he was the USSR's junior champion; at 16, he won the world junior championship. In 1985 and at the age of 22, Kasparov became the youngest-ever world champion, dispatching Anatoly Karpov in the first of five world championship finals between the two – Kasparov won three, one was drawn, and one controversially aborted.

Kasparov breathed drama into the chess arena. His physical presence was surly and intimidating over the board – and his play could be breathtakingly aggressive, featuring jaw-dropping sacrifices of his own pieces and deeply-calculated mating nets. Kasparov was exhilarating to watch.

I remember him dispatching the challenge of the English Grandmaster – and our mutual friend – Nigel Short at the Savoy Theatre in 1993. Incredible as it is to think now, that match was televised live on Channel 4, with a Match of the Day-style highlights round-up.

In the build-up, a bullish, brooding Kasparov goaded Short. "My opponent is Short and the match will be short", he intoned. It was an early example of chess trash-talk. Kasparov won convincingly: 12½ to 7½

But – much as our interview – Kasparov is also remembered for his car crash moments.

The Short match was held under the auspices of Kasparov's breakaway Professional Chess Association, a rival to the international federation Fide. The split bitterly divided the world of chess. Ultimately the PCA failed, folding three years later when it lost Intel as its major sponsor, although Kasparov's parallel world championship limped on until 2006.

A year later Kasparov had another famous reverse, losing against the IBM computer Deep Blue in a short six-game match he probably should have won. He did not take defeat well, later accusing the programmers of cheating.

