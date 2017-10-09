My car crash interview with Garry Kasparov

There's only one way to describe my interview with retired chess great, and my personal hero, Garry Kasparov. It was a car crash.
Quite literally. About an hour before we were due to meet last week, I got a call from a slightly flustered PR to inform me that Garry had been involved in a shunt in east London and was now in A&E.
"A&E?" I said, trying to process the information. "Is he alright?"
Now, I have a confession here. I've waited all my adult life to interview Garry Kasparov, the man who reigned supreme in the chess world from 1986 until his retirement in 2005. But I've also spent my entire career as a news journalist. In my head, compassion was competing with excitement. Had I just chanced upon an incredible scoop?
Alas – sorry, thankfully – I learned that yes, Kasparov was going to be fine, though he'd suffered a nasty bang on the head in the taxi journey from the airport and was now waiting to be seen by medics. "You know what A&E departments are like," said the PR. "He might be there a while."
We rearranged for the next day
It's impossible to overstate the impact Garry Kasparov had on the chess world. He's the big daddy, the living legend; the idol who legions of club players – myself included – tried to emulate.
Born in Baku in Azerbaijan in 1963, his assault on the chess world started at the age of just ten, when he entered an elite school. Two years later he was the USSR's junior champion; at 16, he won the world junior championship. In 1985 and at the age of 22, Kasparov became the youngest-ever world champion, dispatching Anatoly Karpov in the first of five world championship finals between the two – Kasparov won three, one was drawn, and one controversially aborted.
Kasparov breathed drama into the chess arena. His physical presence was surly and intimidating over the board – and his play could be breathtakingly aggressive, featuring jaw-dropping sacrifices of his own pieces and deeply-calculated mating nets. Kasparov was exhilarating to watch.
I remember him dispatching the challenge of the English Grandmaster – and our mutual friend – Nigel Short at the Savoy Theatre in 1993. Incredible as it is to think now, that match was televised live on Channel 4, with a Match of the Day-style highlights round-up.
In the build-up, a bullish, brooding Kasparov goaded Short. "My opponent is Short and the match will be short", he intoned. It was an early example of chess trash-talk. Kasparov won convincingly: 12½ to 7½
But – much as our interview – Kasparov is also remembered for his car crash moments.
The Short match was held under the auspices of Kasparov's breakaway Professional Chess Association, a rival to the international federation Fide. The split bitterly divided the world of chess. Ultimately the PCA failed, folding three years later when it lost Intel as its major sponsor, although Kasparov's parallel world championship limped on until 2006.
A year later Kasparov had another famous reverse, losing against the IBM computer Deep Blue in a short six-game match he probably should have won. He did not take defeat well, later accusing the programmers of cheating.
The king finally lost his world crown in 2000 to the Russian Vladimir Kramnik, who nullified his attacking flair with a solid – some would say mind-numbingly boring – opening called the Berlin Defence.
In the years after his retirement in 2015, Kasparov turned his energy to politics, becoming a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin. He has since been arrested and detained several times for his activism, including in 2012 when he was accused of biting a police officer’s hand at a protest.
More recently, he has been writing and speaking about the subject of Artificial Intelligence (Kasparov was one of the first chess players to use computers to enhance his game, something all chess players now do). And it was due to this AI fascination that I was handed the chance to meet him. He was in town to speak for Avast Security, the anti-malware giant, on his pet subject: how humans and machines can get the most out of each other – a subject that I had my own thoughts about on the morning of our second interview attempt, as a cancelled train and plodding Tube made me embarrassingly late for the appointment.
I was keeping the big guy waiting.
Fortunately, the photographer was there to make my excuses – although his blood was pumping too, after an altercation with someone in the queue who had objected to him using a press pass. Late and angry: this wasn't how I'd expected to meet my hero.
But the Beast of Baku is a man well accustomed to waiting for others to make their move. I found him sitting down, alone, at a chess board; a place where Kasparov has spent much of his life. I introduced myself, apologised for everything, put my dictaphone next to the board, sat down, and gawped at the huge plaster on his head.
"What happened?"
The taxi driver swerved unnecessarily, he said, and smashed into a car, sending the greatest Grandmaster lurching forward.
Kasparov actually seemed quite annoyed about it. The man who always thinks ahead thought the driver should perhaps have thought ahead and avoided the crash.
"Maybe the driver was Russian?" I ventured. Kasparov snorted with laughter. It was the sound of the ice breaking.
One thing you learn quickly in the company of Garry Kasparov is that once he gets going, he talks fast. Soon he was rattling on about AI and the benefits it will have to humanity – which was great, except I really wanted to talk about chess.
What were his views on the politics of the game; about women in chess; about Magnus Carlsen; and the Grand Chess Tour, a new rival to the established tournaments?
Again, the words tumbled out. The game is run by a chess mafia, he said, claiming he'd been "cheated" out of the presidency of the governing body Fide in 2014 (he was beaten in the race by Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, a multi-millionaire politician and Putin supporter who had been president since 1995).
On women, he admitted he'd been a little hasty. Controversially, Kasparov claimed in his 1987 book Child of Change that "Only in fiction does a woman take a game from the world champion" – an assertion that was tested when he lost a game to the Hungarian Judit Polgar in 2001. To me, he accepted it was possible for a woman to win the world championship in the future, although not the near future, he added, because there just isn't anyone around who's good enough at the moment.
And as for Carlsen, who has had an up and down year, Kasparov was more happy to talk. He said the Norwegian appeared to be suffering from the same weight of expectation that he did, because world champions are considered special and should win every game.
In short, he was giving me great, headline stuff. The interview would write itself.
As we talked, we moved pieces around the board between us. This was The Telegraph Vs Garry Kasparov, with me hoping to distract him with idle chatter.
Kasparov played the King's Indian Defence, his favourite opening as black, against my Queen's Gambit, and I went for the Bayonet Attack, a trendy line that's thoroughly up-to-date with current theory. He seemed impressed and asked my grade – which is a modest 1600 to his 2812. A nod of approval. Garry Kasparov was complementing my play.
When he counter-attacked I responded with the right move. "Are you sure you're 1600?", he scoffed. I struggled to hide my glee.
And then I made an horrendous blunder and... kaput! After such a confident start, Kasparov was into my position and there was no point carrying on. I surrendered, just 13 moves in. What a pasting.
At least I had a good interview in the bag. I shook his hand and headed off to transcribe our conversation – only to discover that my dictaphone had encountered its own endgame and not recorded a word.
All that drama and all I had to show for it was a blank tape and an unprovable brag that my hero Garry Kasparov had been impressed with my chess play. What an utter car crash.