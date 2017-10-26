Call of Duty 2018 World League schedule, prize pool, and changes have been revealed

The next year of Call of Duty's official esports scene has been revealed, and the Call of Duty World League is returning for its third year of competition when Call of Duty: WW2 releases in early November. With a prize pool of $4.2 million (at time of writing, that's about £3.18 million), it's open to pretty much anyone to compete, with open invitation tournaments being held on top of invitationals and, of course, the finals in the second half of 2018.

It all starts when Call of Duty: WW2 releases, on November 3, with online ladders (ranked leaderboards/tables) being set up on North American, European, and Asian-Pacific regions where players can play to earn CWL (Call of Duty World League) Pro Points. Players of all skill levels will play for a maximum of 35 points a day, earning 5 points per win and 10 bonus points for the first win of the day. Players will then be ranked on the ladder by their CWL Pro Points, leading to the seeding for MLG GameBattles 2K tournaments.

These tournaments take place at regular intervals throughout the year, with players fighting for a possible 2000 CWL Pro Points if they come out on top. Those points can get teams automatic qualification into the CWL Global Open Events, the first of which is taking place in Dallas, Texas, on December 8-10. Other teams can qualify, going through the Open Bracket against over 160 other teams, with a prize pool of $200,000 split between the victors.

There's a total of six CWL Global Open Events taking place through Call of Duty World League 2018, with the first three taking place in Dallas, New Orleans, and Atlanta. The final three events will be announed at the CWL Dallas Open, and all of them have a total prize pool of $200,000 each.

Top teams can also qualify for the CWL Pro League, with their CWL Pro Points, which starts on January 23, 2018. Sixteen teams, split into two divisions, will play on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in regular competition, with the top four teams making it to the Stage 1 Playoffs.

Call of Duty World League 2018 schedule More

There's also a tier below the CWL Pro League, the CWL National Circuit, where smaller teams play for cash prizes, CWL Pro Points, and funding to attend a major offline tournament: it's the place for budding amateurs and unfunded teams to make a name for themselves.

And finally, it will all culminate at the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship, where the top 32 teams from the past year of competition will fight for a $1.5 million prize pool in August, although a location and date are yet to be announced.

What's special about the announcement is the support for budding amateurs, adding more opportunities for smaller teams to both prove themselves and earn the funding to move forward as a professional team, breaking out of amateur leagues.

Most of this is similar to last year's format, with the CWL Global Open Events and the CWL Pro League mostly just coming under a new name, but the CWL National Circuit is going to be where some of the best competition will lie this year. The apparent aim is to further support the gap between amateurs and professionals giving them a stepping stone. If the passion is there, the CWL National Circuit will be filled with players who want to prove their skill, perhaps creating the most interesting and impressive games and stories.

Read more