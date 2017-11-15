The Birmingham of the French Alps: where you should go for your next family ski trip

I’d always considered Mottaret to be the Alpine answer to Birmingham. Officially known as Méribel-Mottaret, it’s got a great location, plumb centre in the Trois Vallées, but rather than being a place to stay, it’s one you pass through en route to more enticing locations in the area such as chi-chi Courchevel, vibrant Méribel 200m lower down the mountain, or high-altitude Val Thorens. All three are resorts that I’d always favoured over Mottaret – a view that had become firmly established after working a season in Méribel many moons back.

But hey, views change, as do circumstances. Fast forward 25 years and the free-living seasonnaire of old is now married with two children and looking at the appeal of resorts in a very different light. On closer study, Mottaret ticks a lot of boxes – ski-in/ski-out accommodation; a ski school close by; nice and quiet; more than enough slopes to keep keen-skier parents busy. And as a significant bonus, Mottaret is less expensive to stay and eat out in than its better-known neighbours.

Still, there are an awful lot of elements on a family trip that need to come together for it to be a success. First and foremost, the kids need to be happy with the ski school and so my wife, Vere, and I were anxious when we deposited our daughters Zoe and Holly for the first of their week-long group lessons with Ecole de Ski Français (ESF).

On the 200m slide down from the Hotel Le Mottaret where we were staying, I remembered the first day of our previous ski holiday, when things hadn’t gone well. Holly, then aged three, had been so distraught and cried with such ferocity for an hour after we dropped her off that her instructor phoned my wife to come back and pick her up. That sure put a dampener on the day.

This time, thank goodness, the girls happily joined their classes – Zoe (seven) in the more advanced class, Holly’s for near beginners – which were made up of around 50 per cent English-speaking and 50 per cent French children. Come lunchtime, after Vere and I had explored Mottaret’s local slopes, mostly cruisey reds and blues, we came to collect them and they were beaming. How was it? “Good,” they both replied with the one-word, understated response our children regularly use to describe an experience they’ve really, really enjoyed.

It was a routine we established for our week-long stay – they always came back happy, and I could see their skiing was improving as every day went by. Vere and I were equally happy, mostly because contented kids make for an enjoyable holiday, but also because the mornings gave us precious time together and a real sense of freedom to explore the Trois Vallées.

One day we headed for the slopes above St Martin de Belleville, also in the Méribel valley, flying down the mostly blue and red runs; on another we ascended to neighbouring Val Thorens to enjoy the best snow in the area and drink in the spectacular views from the top of the Cime de Caron cable car (3,200m); another day was spent exploring the sun-drenched slopes of Orelle in the so-called fourth valley beyond Val Thorens; and another roaming the slopes on Saulire above Courchevel.

At lunchtimes we all usually ate at the Café del Mott, part of the Hotel Le Mottaret. During our stay, the resort and restaurant was often drenched in sunshine and we spent many happy hours eating outside, the most difficult decision being whether to feast on the perfectly-cooked burgers or choose dishes from the extensive buffet.

