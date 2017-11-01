'Liam won!': Bake Off fans refuse to accept final result

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles - Â© Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel4 (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated

Last night, 33-year-old former army officer Sophie Faldo won the Great British Bake Off – or did she? A number of the Channel 4 show's fans beg to differ.

Supporters of this year's youngest contestant, 19-year-old Liam "Cake Boy" Charles, have been widely celebrating his "win" on social media, despite the face that Charles was eliminated from the baking contest two weeks ago.

Why is everyone saying Bake Off is on tonight, I thought it finished last week?? & Liam won??? #GBBO — Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) October 24, 2017

So thrilled to learn that Liam won Bake Off 2017 after all. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 31, 2017

We may have all heard who won Bake Off, but we all know who the real winner is. Liam ❤️ #GBBO — Holly (@holly__lucas) October 31, 2017

One fan even edited Charles's face into the winner's photo, while another made a joking reference to Bake Off judge Prue Leith's social media gaffe, in which she accidentally revealed Faldo had won several hours before the final was broadcast.

Everyone making a big deal out of Prue accidentally revealing the winner of Bake Off, like we don't all already know it's Liam #GBBOFinal — Hallowmehreen ���� (@josemehrinho) October 31, 2017

While many viewers were still in denial, others had moved further along the five stages of grief to depression.

The utter heartbreak of watching this episode of Bake Off without Liam in it #GBBOpic.twitter.com/FqQaxaNkz1 — Adriana Martin (@_its_adriana) October 24, 2017

They would find some sympathy from Telegraph critic Michael Hogan, who had previously praised the teenager from Hackney as "the prince of presentation" whose "flavours were second to none", adding that "something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Liam".

Charles would not be the first Bake Off contestant to miss out on TV victory, but find success outside the show. Ruby Tandoh, who was narrowly beaten in the series four final, went on to become a columnist for the Guardian and Elle magazine, and has published two cookery books – Crumb and Flavour. Meanwhile Chetna Makan, who made it as far as the semi-finals in series five, has also released two books and now hosts a popular YouTube channel. There might well be a bright future for Cake Boy yet.