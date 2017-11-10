It's football with cars | The Rocket League Championship Series World Championship finals are starting later today

In the world of esports, there's a lot of confusing games. Working out what each character does, how teams play, and the strategies involved is a difficult challenge. Despite working to be considered as professional and as important as traditional sports, there's that huge barrier to entry when it's all in a video game. That's why Rocket League is, perhaps, the best introduction you could hope for.

It is, in essence, just like football. Two teams face off to get the ball in the opponent's goal, and the team who has scored the most goals at the end wins. There's no rules on tackling, no offside rule, it's simply about getting the ball into the opponent's goal. The twist, then, is that it's played with cars. Rocket powered cars.

In an arena, each team must work together to outmanoeuvre their opponent and score goals, with the major challenges lying in being able to drive a car well, use its massive rocket to fly through the air for headers, and even drive up walls to get the best angle on the ball. Otherwise, it is, in essence, just football. It's a more pure and simple kind of game, where using a game controller to the best of your ability is the challenge, as opposed to strategy and complex jargon.

But then there's the professional esports scene on a whole other scale. Teams practice together, going to events to compete at the highest levels of play. That manifests itself in a few ways: there's the official Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), organised by the game's developers, Psyonix, and Twitch, tournaments from ESL (formerly known as Electronic Sports League), and, locally to the UK, the Gfinity Elite Series. Each one has its own schedule and organiser, separate aside from the platform of Rocket League.

This weekend, the fourth season of the RLCS is coming to the close, as the RLCS World Championship is starting later today. At 6:00pm, the first stages, the round of 10, will be starting, leading on to the quarter finals later this evening. The semi finals will then start tomorrow, November 11, with the finals on November 12 and the grand finals hopefully starting at midnight November 14 (that's the midnight between November 13 and November 14).

In spectating Rocket League, the enjoyment lies in the tricks players can pull off when working together. Every shot in Rocket League feels like that diving header that you know shouldn't work but does. Every time someone scores sirens blare, the ball explodes, and we all watch how it unfolded: the co-ordinated movements, the subtle changes to driving, the mistakes the opposing team made. Despite being, in essence, football with cars, it's a flashier game, with all the bells and whistles a traditional sport could never have.

Watch live video from RocketLeague on www.twitch.tv

You don't even need to know the teams involved here, and the RLCS World Championship will be one of the best opportunities to get started in watching the game. The best players in the world are going to be competing for cash prizes and glory, and you can watch online at Twitch.tv, the stream is embedded above.