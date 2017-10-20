'Everest reduced me to tears': Sir Chris Bonington on his life in mountaineering

British climber Sir Chris Bonington discusses conquering the greatest peaks in the world, staying active in his 80s, and why he feels lucky to be alive

A mountaineer has to be selfish

“The difficult thing to rationalise about mountaineering is how you in fact can love your wife deeply, and you can love your children whom you brought into this world, and yet your passion for doing a dangerous activity is so strong that you don't give it up.

I know friends of mine who have given it up when they got married and had children. They either gave it up or just did rock climbing instead of going to the Alps and the Himalayas. I haven’t. I think the love of stretching myself and stretching my experiences was just too great.

I am afraid that, yes, maybe you have to be a bit selfish. But that is what every adventurer has got to come to terms with.”

Your first big adventure will make you or break you

“I first tried to climb Snowdon when I was completely unprepared at the age of 16 and there was an avalanche. My friend Anton, whom I had been climbing with, never went into the hills again and had a very successful career as a lawyer. But I had this sense of enchanted elation. That is what adventure is all about. I found it stimulating and exciting. He found it very uncomfortable.

It is that stimulus and being attracted to the unknown, to the wildness of mountains and the beauty of mountains, that drew me to climbing.”

Sir Chris Bonington says he has made a living writing and lecturing and doing what he loves More

Climbers are ferociously competitive

“There was a real race to be the first British team to climb the north wall of the Eiger (which Bonington climbed in 1962 with Ian Clough). A load of very talented British climbers wanted to be the first to do it. Wanting to be first to do something is part of the joy of exploration. I think is the strongest thing of the lot. But also, and there is no doubt about it, that edge of ego and competition is there. Competition is just a part of ego. You want to win. You want to be the first.”

The public are fascinated by epic adventures

“When we climbed the north wall of the Eiger we got huge media coverage. It was partly because of the name but partly also because the previous year we had been involved in a rescue on the north wall of the Eiger when we pulled Brian Nally off it. And then tragically the Scottish climber Tom Carruthers and an Austrian climber called Anton Moderegger had been too slow and got into the danger region late in the day when a lot of stone fell and they were killed. So those tragedies had focused the media into a frenzy.

There was a lot of interest in our expedition. But the success of that expedition is really what enabled me to start this career. Ever since I have been making a living out of writing and lecturing and doing what l love doing which is climbing.”

Mountains can strip you to skin and bone

“Around 10kg is the most weight I have lost on an expedition by a long, long way, and that was on The Ogre (Baintha Brakk, in the Karakoram Himalaya). With the climb itself, we took longer than planned and then we had my friend Doug Scott’s fall to deal with. We had eaten all the food by that time. Fortunately, we did have gas cylinders because if we couldn't melt snow we would have been in deep trouble. So we had five days without food on the way down and then it dragged on and on, because I was left in the top village awaiting a helicopter that never came.

