What's it like to break a world record? Ski Sunday presenter Graham Bell reveals all, plus his plans for this winter

From claiming a new world speed skiing record to sailing a leg of the Round The World Clipper race, the former downhill racer has been living life to the full. Here, Graham reveals some of the highlights and lowlights of his extraordinary year and reveals what he has lined up for next winter.

You’ve become the Guinness World Record holder for becoming the fastest person to be towed behind a car on skis, reaching 117mph. How did that come about?

I had this crazy idea when I watched videos of a Jetman [the nickname of Swiss inventor Yves Rossy who’s developed jet packs using carbon fibre wings]. I thought, let’s break the world record for jet-powered speed skiing. I talked to Jaguar about building a jet pack and we did look into it, but decided it would be easier to start off by going for the towed speed ski record – it’s easier to break an existing world record than set one up from scratch.

What preparations did you make?

We went up to Jaguar’s test facility in Sweden. The only modification we did was putting a bar out from the side of the car. I couldn’t ski behind the car because there was too much snow smoke and I wouldn’t be able to see.

What was the scariest moment?

I was most nervous about seeing the state of the track and whether it would be good enough to make the record attempt. Then I had to get my head around going that fast. Once you ski faster than 100mph, it is a bit of a leap. You have to look ahead more and your brain functions much faster. Once I’d got my head around it I just wanted to go as fast as I possibly could while making sure I didn’t catch an edge because that’s what will take you down.

What equipment did you use?

I used speed skis, Atomic 240s. The radius is 98m. To put that in perspective, the turning radius of a slalom ski is 12m, and downhill ones 40m. With a turning radius of 98m it means they don’t actually turn. They’re just designed to be very stable at high speeds. You can actually buy skis that are this long – for the record to be valid you have to use skis and boots that are commercially available.

What would you need if you wanted to go even faster?

We'd need a longer track. I would like to reach 160mph, which is faster than the current world speed ski record. Every little bit faster you travel, though, means a whole lot more drag. I don’t think I would be physically able to hold on to a waterski tow rope out of the slipstream of the car. I would need there to be a fairing just in front of the handle, which would take the weight of the air. I would also wear full motorcycle leathers and helmet.

Graham clings on behind the Jaguar to break the world record

When will you attempt it?

I’m in talks with Jaguar but it won’t be this season – I’m very busy this winter.

Which is scarier, skiing in the Olympics or being towed on skis by a car?

Probably skiing in the Olympics. Downhill racing is the ultimate rush, particularly when skiing the most challenging courses such as the Streif in Kitzbühel, the one in Calgary and also the Face de Bellevarde in Val d’Isère.

How did you get involved in the Clipper Round The World Yacht race?

I thought it would be an amazing experience to sail across an ocean. The yacht race is open to everyone, no experience required [12 boats take part in total]. All the sailing is done by rank amateurs like myself apart from the skippers who are professionals. I did the first leg, from Liverpool in the UK to Punta del Este in Uruguay. It took two days shy of five weeks.

