    'Aladdin' remake casts white actor Billy Magnussen, and Disney fans are not happy

    Disney has come under fire thanks to their latest casting, after it was announced Billy Magnussen would be playing a new character in their upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin.

    Prior to this announcement, it had been reported producers had been intending to feature a cast entirely made up of people of colour, with the film previously being criticised over false reports that Tom Hardy would be playing the villainous Jafar The role went to Marwan Kenzari.

    Disney made the casting announcement on Wednesday that Magnussen would be playing Prince Anders — a character not featured in the 1992 animated film — who had been created especially for the new version.

    Billy Magnussen (Rick Kern via Getty Images)

    However, Disney’s decision to include a white actor in the film has not been well-received, particularly on social media, where some are questioning the decision to introduce Billy’s character:

    This isn’t the first time that ‘Aladdin’ has come under fire over its casting decisions, aside from the false Tom Hardy news earlier this year.

    Naomi Scott, who is of British, Indian and Ugandan descent, will play Princess Jasmine in the new remake, which was met with a mixed reception, as many felt that the character should have been portrayed by a star of Middle-Eastern heritage.

    Guy Ritchie will direct the upcoming film, with Mena Massoud in the titular role of Aladdin, and Will Smith to play the Genie.

    Meanwhile, Smith took to Facebook to post a photo of him, Massoud, Scott, and Kenzari on the first day of shooting.

    Aladdin follows the success of other live-action Disney remakes including Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and the origin story Maleficent, based around Sleeping Beauty, which featured Angelina Jolie in the lead role.