Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me review – an impassioned and thoughtful documentary

On me head, son! On second thoughts, play it to my feet. Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me (BBC One) was a thoughtful sports science documentary investigating the potentially devastating link between heading the ball and dementia.

If there is a connection, Shearer was keen to know. Newcastle United hero “Wor Al” had a 20-year professional career and remains the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, with 46 of his 260 goals coming from headers.

Recent reports have claimed the high incidence of dementia in former pros could be a result of brain damage caused by repeatedly heading the ball – not so much during matches, where players might head it half-a-dozen times, but in training drills. Shearer admitted that in his pomp, he sometimes performed 100 headers per day, hence he had a vested interest.

He began at West Brom’s home of The Hawthorns with Dawn Astle, daughter of Baggies great Jeff “The King” Astle – an aerial specialist who died in 2002, aged just 59. The coroner ruled that the cause of death was “industrial disease” brought on by heading the ball, the first time the link had been made. Dawn spoke movingly about the devastating effects of her father’s illness and how he “looked 159 by the end”.

Worryingly, three of the nine surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team are now suffering from dementia. John Stiles – son of hard-man midfielder Nobby, currently very poorly in a care home – was righteously angry that nothing had been done in the 15 years since Astle’s diagnosis. “Coaches shouldn’t be throwing missiles at kids’ heads until we know,” he said. “If problems could have been prevented, that’s a disgrace.”

Shearer visited Sixties striker Matt Tees, who is in the final stages of dementia, and heard from his courageous wife May about how she feels sick when her three soccer-mad grandsons head the ball. Our host was also touchingly reunited with his first manager, former Northern Ireland defender Chris Nicholl, who is losing his memory but is reluctant to seek help.

We discovered how the brown leather balls of the bygone era could be to blame. When they got wet, they grew heavier by as much as 200 grams. Shearer donned surgical scrubs to examine dissected brains and looked distinctly queasy. He debated the issue with former team-mate John Terry, a renowned header of the ball – but not what you’d call a great thinker.

Eventually, Shearer turned himself over to science, submitting himself to an MRI scan and other neurological tests. There was genuine jeopardy here and he was palpably nervous. Thankfully, the results were perfectly normal. Cue signature arm-aloft celebrations.

