15 tips on how to survive a ski season in France’s top resorts

As skiers and snowboarders in the UK prepare for their first trip of the winter, many seasonaires are already heading out to resorts around the world to practise their bed making, toilet cleaning and customer service skills.

This season, the popular seasonaire outfitters Planks – which originated in the snow sports mecca of Val d’Isère – is expanding its clothing empire to cover four other resorts, La Plagne, Tignes, Méribel and Morzine. All these destinations are popular with holidaymakers and with the British youth who head to the mountains to work for the winter.

Doing a ski season can be a daunting experience, especially if it’s your first. So to mark the company's expansion and help newbie seasonaires fit straight into life in the mountains, Planks has chosen a local legend from each town to share their secrets on how to best survive the season there.

Tignes top tips

1. Improve your technique

“Making the most of a season means upping your level of riding,” says Joe Harkess, a ski instructor who runs The Development Centre ski school. “You'll meet loads of experienced riders doing a season, so don't be intimidated and ask them their thoughts. Good riders want to pass on knowledge, as that's how they got better themselves.”

2. Know the coolest hangouts

“For food there's really only one place you need to know about, Tignes Cuisine. A great hangout for a late lunch after an epic shred and where some of the raddest riders in town hangout.”

3. Find the hidden secret

“The bar that you will not have heard of, but absolutely need to try, is the Boulele on the rue de Rosset. Don't go in a big crowd, just creep in, head to the back and soak up the French mountain town vibes. This is where you'll find the pisteurs letting off steam and those guys are the real legends in any resort.”

Morzine top tips

4. Beat the crowds

“In the busy season, head to Ardent gondola to beat the queues at Super Morzine or Prodains,” says Bobby T, a seasoned pro at living in the mountains after spending much of his life there, competing for the British team in his youth and now as a coach.

5. Save ££

“If you’re feeling the pinch, learn how to cook. It’s the best way to impress those chalet girls, saves the pennies and they're already in your gaff ready for 'dessert’.”

6. Don’t be fooled

“On a pow day some of the best secret stashes aren’t that secret. ‘Mario Land’, an area of the Mount Vallon gondola, is a great day out and really easy to get to.”

